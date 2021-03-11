Heatwave: Amritsar residents suffer as temperature rises

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: With the day time temperature hovering at 43°C, residents, especially the working people, are facing trouble as they have to move out of their homes. The intensity of heat is such that most of the market places and roads wear a deserted look during the afternoon. In view of the intense heat, health experts advise residents to take precautions and a healthy diet along with sufficient fluids. Doctors advise that one should carry a water bottle while going out of home and not forget to cover their head with a cloth or cap. They said one should drink fluids even if he or she doesn’t feels thirsty. Residents have also been advised to wear light weight, light coloured, loose and preferably cotton clothing to decrease the effect of heat. They said pregnant women and those with a medical condition should avoid strenuous work. Experts said residents should also avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks as these dehydrate the body besides avoiding high protein food. Instead, residents can use homemade drinks such as lassi, lemonade or butter milk to hydrate themselves.