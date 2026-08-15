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Home / Amritsar / Heavy deployment for I-Day; over 2,000 cops on duty

Heavy deployment for I-Day; over 2,000 cops on duty

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:10 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Police and paramilitary personnel hold a flag march in Jandiala Guru in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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As the city celebrates 80th Independence Day on Saturday, the police have deployed over 2,000 officials to avert any untoward incident.

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Security has also been tightened in the rural belt amid security threats.

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Meanwhile, the Amritsar Rural Police held a flag march in the Jandiala Guru area today. More than 700 additional police personnel have been requisitioned from other districts for deployment in rural Amritsar.

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The Amritsar police have substantially strengthened security arrangements across the city, keeping a close watch not only on ground movements, but also on possible threats from the air, including drones.

In the city, nearly 90 nakas have been set up, while around 70 PCR teams are conducting continuous patrolling. Police have intensified surveillance at entry points, where registration numbers of incoming vehicles are being noted. Vehicles and persons found suspicious are being subjected to further checks, with the police also recording mobile phone numbers.

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In Amritsar rural, checking is being carried out at 65 nakas, with more than 40 PCR teams deployed across sensitive areas. Guru Nanak Stadium, the main venue for the Independence Day function, has been under a tight security cordon since Thursday morning.

Access to the venue has been restricted and thorough checking is being carried out. Cabinet Minister Aman Arora will unfurl the national flag to mark the 80th Independence Day.

Security has also been stepped up around major religious, tourist and public places, including the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, railway station and the inter-state bus stand. Apart from conventional ground-based security, police teams are maintaining surveillance for possible drone activity in view of the emerging threat from unmanned aerial platforms.

The enhanced arrangements aim at preventing any attempt to disrupt Independence Day celebrations or create panic in the city.

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