Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Tribune Reporters

Amritsar, July 5

Heavy downpour early this morning greatly affected normal life in low-lying areas of the city. Besides, the Heritage Street leading to Darbar Sahib and many roads were flooded with water, making it difficult for pedestrians and bikers to wade through them.

After the rain stopped, it took hours for rainwater to drain out. Commuters, especially those riding two wheelers, were greatly inconvenienced as their bikes stopped midway on a flooded road.

Vehicles wade through waterlogged Majitha Road in Amritsar.

Tourists in the Heritage Street area were spotted walking barefoot to save their shoes from getting drenched. On the one hand, heavy rain helped in bringing down the temperatures substantially, but on the other it brought along miseries as residents in many low-lying areas had to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

Heavy flooding of roads was also seen in many posh areas like outside the residence of Commissioner of Police on the Mall Road. Even the stretch of Lawrence Road near Nehru Shopping Complex was completely inundated.

A local’s bike stopped midway on the GT Road in Amritsar.

The downpour has once again exposed the tall claims of the local municipal corporation regarding de-silting of drainage pipes as most of these were clogged, making it difficult for residents to commute easily on city roads.

The accumulation of rainwater was also seen on the BRTS track, elevated road near Mall of Amritsar, Taylor Road, Madan Mohan Malviya Road, Batala Road outside Celebration Mall, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Majitha Road, SSSS Chowk, Fatehgarh Churian Road and many other places.

Some other areas in the walled city, including the outer circular road, faced the problem of waterlogging. “The monsoon has just arrived, but the municipal corporation’s claims have been exposed. It is high time that the MC makes arrangements to deal with heavy showers during the monsoon,” said Vikram Vinayak, a local resident.

In rural areas, however, the showers came as a blessing for the farming community as they need water to irrigate their fields for paddy transplantation. Farmers stated showers would help finish their work early as they would not have to wait for the electricity to run tubewells.

The flip side is that rain would to affect the production of vegetables which certainly would push up their prices.

Normal life thrown out of gear in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Heavy rain in the district on Wednesday exposed the tall claims of the administration as rainwater was seen accumulated on almost all roads. As there was no power supply, water supply was hit for hours. Waterlogging threw normal life out of gear in the district. The rainwater remained stagnant at the SDM complex in Tarn Taran.

The road leading to the office of Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal too was waterlogged. The New Grain Market complex, Tarn Taran, was turned into a virtual village pond where knee-deep water seen standing. People allege that the lack of certain works like cleaning of the sewer lines and the storm drainage pipelines was the only reason behind the ubiquitous waterlogging. On the contrary, Raman Kumar, Sanitary Superintendent, said he would be able to tell the reason behind the waterlogging only after visiting diferent areas.

With power shutdown caused by rain, people were deprived of the drinking water supply for hours.