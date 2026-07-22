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Home / Amritsar / Heavy rain cripples Amritsar, inundates low-lying areas

Heavy rain cripples Amritsar, inundates low-lying areas

Streets, markets worst hit; disposal pumps fail to do any good

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A waterlogged lane adjoining the Golden Temple plaza in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Heavy rain on Tuesday crippled the city, inundating several parts of the city, including markets, residential areas and roads leading to the Golden Temple.

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The rain that started in the morning and continued till 5 pm submerged low-lying localities.

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Despite the civic body installing disposal pumps in several areas, residents had to go through a tough time.

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Streets and markets were the worst hit. Although the Heritage Street witnessed comparatively less waterlogging, drainage of rainwater was affected due to improper cleaning of stormwater chambers.

Residents said the absence of a separate stormwater sewer network in many markets and the limited capacity of the existing sanitary sewer system resulted in widespread flooding across the inner areas. The lane adjoining the Golden Temple plaza remained completely submerged, forcing devotees to wade through water while heading to the shrine. A volunteer, Nihang Singh, was seen using a cart to help pilgrims cross the waterlogged stretches.

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Reports of waterlogging poured in from upscale neighbourhoods and unplanned colonies, where residents complained of poor drainage infrastructure. They alleged that blocked stormwater chambers and inadequate desilting of sanitary sewers aggravated the situation.

Residents of Gali No. 18 in New Dashmesh Nagar near Joda Phatak said each time it rained, the area got submerged as no sewer desilting staff visited the locality.

Local resident Raman Kumar alleged that repeated complaints had failed to evoke any response. “Nobody is willing to take the responsibility. We don’t even know who our councillor is. Four to five lanes are flooded with overflowing sewage and we are repeatedly told that a machine will be put in place, but that never happens,” he said.

Despite the disruption,

the rain brought the much-needed relief from the humid weather. Meteorological officials have predicted intermittent rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Rain favourable for basmati varieties

Tarn Taran: Rain brought respite from the scorching heat in the district on Tuesday.

Tajinderpal Singh, a farmer from Rasulpur village near Tarn Taran city, said the showers were beneficial for basmati varieties.

Another farmer Shingara Singh of Sabhra village in the border area said they had been awaiting the rain for long.

Chief Agriculture Officer Tejbir Singh Bhangu said the prolonged dry spell had made things difficult.

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