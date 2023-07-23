Heavy rain floods city roads

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

Heavy rain on Saturday flooded roads in most parts of the city and inconvenienced commuters. The rain started early in the morning and it turned into a downpour by 10.30 am.

It continued to rain till 3 pm after which the sky became clear and the sun was out.

A flooded road in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

During most intense rainfall, which lasted over one hour, many roads were under knee-deep water. Even in areas like Heritage Street, where the government had spent huge amounts of money to improve the infrastructure, people were seen walking barefoot to protect their footwear.

The level of rainwater on roads was higher in the low-lying areas, where people suffered the most, with two-wheeler riders getting stranded on flooded roads.

Batala Road, Lawrence Road, Mall Road, GT Road and many other prominent roads witnessed heavy waterlogging.

The residents say the heavy showers have exposed the inefficiency of the stormwater drainage system.

“Thankfully, it rained heavily for less than two hours. Most areas were under knee-deep water. If the rain had continued, the water would have entered peoples’ homes,” said a local resident, Jagtar Singh.

In rural areas, the showers did not cause much trouble to people as the paddy fields have to be kept under water. With the vegetable crops uprooted after heavy showers last week, farmers are busy transplanting basmati crop in their fields.