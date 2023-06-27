Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

Heavy showers in the district throughout the night came as a blessing for the paddy cultivators as it helped them irrigate their fields for sowing the seedlings of paddy. Cheerful farmers said the rain would help in early completion of paddy transplantation.

On the other hand, it has spelled trouble for vegetable cultivators as downpour usually wash away the flowers, causing a drop in vegetable production. Vegetable growers say rain only increases the growth of weeds in vegetable fields.

Though the rain has brought relief to the city dwellers, it has also caused a huge inconvenience to them as most of the roads in city were waterlogged. The inefficiency of the storm water drainage system in the city was exposed as rainwater remained accumulated on many roads throughout the day.

Waterlogged road outside the emergency ward at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital park in Amritsar on Monnday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Patients visiting Guru Nanak Dev Hospital were also a harassed lot as the parking and nearby areas were completely inundated with rainwater. At places, people were seen dragging their two wheelers as the knee-deep water on the roads entered their scooter plugs.

The district also witnessed a significant drop in the temperatures. Farmers say with recent spells of rain, the pace of paddy transplantation would increase as they would not have to wait for electricity to irrigate their fields.

Even farmers will need less water to keep their fields where saplings have already been planted irrigated. With decrease in demand for the agricultural sector, residents witnessed less power cuts on Monday.

Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “The rain would certainly help in saving the groundwater, which, otherwise, could have been used for irrigation.” He said nearly 10 per cent of the total area under paddy had already been planted. He further said the farmers should plan the transplantation schedule as per the availability of labourers as usually demand for manpower tended to increase after rain.