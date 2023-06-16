Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 15

Heavy downpour followed by thunderstorm in all parts of the district last night not only affected normal life but caused heavy loss of property. More than 500 electricity poles were uprooted and buildings damaged on a large scale. Due to disruption in power supply, residents in Tarn Taran, Patti, Bhikhiwind had to face problems because supply of water was also affected.

Kaddgill, Malhia and some others villages were the worst affected due to storm. The residential sheds of Mangal Singh, Chainchal Singh, Kashmir Singh and Harbans Singh, farmers of Kaddgill village, were had badly damaged. In Kaddgill, the sheds erected in Gupta Rice Mill and Aggarwal Rice Mill which were made with strong girders were smashed. Roof tins were blown quite some distance away.

Power supply to 48 villages had not been restored yet due to the broken electricity poles. Harpreet Singh, Senior XEN, said 85 poles were damaged in the Tarn Taran division. The XEN expressed the hope that power supply would be restored normally soon in the affected areas. The situation in Tarn Taran suburban, Patti and Bhikhiwind divisions was among the worse.