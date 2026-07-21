Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Amritsar

Intermittent heavy rain throughout the day on Tuesday brought normal life in Amritsar to a standstill as waterlogging was reported in several parts of the city, including markets, residential areas and roads leading to the Golden Temple.

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The showers, which continued from the morning until around 5 pm, inundated low-lying localities, with rainwater remaining stagnant for hours despite the Municipal Corporation operating disposal pumps in several areas. By evening, water was still standing in many pockets of the city.

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The worst-hit areas were the low-lying parts of the walled city, where streets and markets remained submerged, causing inconvenience to residents, shopkeepers and commuters. Water also accumulated on roads leading to the Golden Temple. Although the Heritage Street witnessed comparatively less waterlogging than in previous years, inadequate cleaning of stormwater chambers slowed the drainage of rainwater.

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Residents said the absence of a separate stormwater sewer network in many markets and the limited capacity of the existing sanitation system resulted in widespread flooding across the inner city. The lane adjoining the Golden Temple Plaza remained completely submerged, forcing devotees to wade through water while heading to the shrine. A volunteer Nihang Singh was seen using handcarts to help pilgrims cross the waterlogged stretches.

Waterlogging was also reported from several upscale neighbourhoods as well as unplanned colonies, where residents complained of poor drainage infrastructure. They alleged that blocked stormwater chambers and inadequate desilting of sewers aggravated the situation.

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Residents of Gali No 18 in New Dashmesh Nagar near Joda Phatak said the area got flooded during every spell of rain as no sewer desilting staff visited the locality. Local resident Raman Kumar alleged that repeated complaints had failed to evoke any response. "Nobody takes responsibility, and we don't even know who our councillor is. Four to five lanes are flooded with overflowing sewers, and we are repeatedly told that a machine will come, but it never arrives," he said.

Despite the disruptions, the rain brought much-needed relief from the humid weather. Cool winds made the weather pleasant after days of humid conditions. According to the weather forecast, cloudy conditions accompanied by intermittent rainfall are likely to continue over the next 24 hours.