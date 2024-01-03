Heavy rush seen in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 2

Heavy rush was witnessed at filling stations in the district as people lined up to get petrol and diesel with strike by truck operators threatening to affect supplies of petroleum products. An employee of a petrol pump in Tarn Taran said that when they came on duty in the morning, their owners prohibited them from giving petrol or diesel.

As news spread, people came in large numbers and even protested against the petrol pump operators. Parwinder Singh, a social activist, said that the petrol pump operator violated set norms and the stock record was not mentioned on the notice board. Parwinder Singh said that the role of the administration was that of a mute spectator and the people were left to suffer for want of petrol or diesel. Gurnam Singh Johal, state president, Punjab Truck Ekta, said that the 10-year imprisonment and the Rs 10 lakh fine and other laws proposed against the driver of the vehicle in case of an accident were in no way justified.

Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, said there was no shortage of petrol or diesel as most owners of petrol pumps have their own trucks and there were certain pumps which had enough stock. However, the people were a harassed lot with long queues forming and the strike catching them unawares.

