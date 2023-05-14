Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

Tarn Taran, May 13
At an awareness camp organised by the traffic police for daily commuters in Tarn Taran on Saturday, Hrithik Arora, state vice-president, NSUI distributed 40 helmets to the passersby. Sub-inspector Baljit Kaur,Tarn Taran city in-charge addressed the drivers and appealed to them to abide by the rules of road safety to avoid accidents. She called upon social activists to share their experiences at camps organised by the traffic police with the drivers.
Arora said that in order to make people aware, the cooperation of the traffic police will be sought to make people aware and avoid road accidents. Helmets have been given to motorcyclists so that no one can life be harmed and the traffic police will continuously take such measures to make people aware about traffic rules.
