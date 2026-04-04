Helper held in truck driver murder case in Amritsar

A day after, a truck driver was found murdered in a truck parked near the C division police station here, the police have arrested the accused involved in the murder.

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According to the police, the 45-year-old truck driver, identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Shekhchak village near a petrol pump on Goindwal Road, was allegedly murdered by his co-driver with a spanner.

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A complaint was lodged by his wife, Harjit Kaur, who stated that her husband had left home on April 28 to transport a consignment of wheat from the Dana Mandi, Bhagtanwala, to a private company in Kapurthala.

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She informed the police that on April 29, Nishan Singh, along with his associate Harjit Singh, alias Jeetu, had parked the truck (PB-11-DF-6891) near their residence before leaving again after a short break.

Later in the afternoon, the truck owner, Raman Kumar, arrived at their house and informed the family that the vehicle was found stationed at Chattiwind Chowk, with Nishan Singh’s body lying inside the cabin.

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Harjit Kaur alleged that Harjit Singh, alias Jeetu, who had accompanied her husband during the trip, was responsible for the murder. She further claimed that there had been previous disputes between the two and her husband had expressed concern over threats from the accused.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. During the investigation, the weapon used in the crime — a spanner — was recovered from his possession, said Vishaljit Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Police officials said that preliminary findings suggest that the accused attacked Nishan Singh by striking him on the head with the spanner and later strangled him to death. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive and sequence of events leading to the crime.