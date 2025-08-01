DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Helpline Issued: Gau Raksha Mahasangh protests delay in completion of cow shelter

Helpline Issued: Gau Raksha Mahasangh protests delay in completion of cow shelter

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:29 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
The Rashtriya Gau Raksha Mahasangh, on Wednesday, staged a demonstration outside the Municipal Corporation office, accusing the civic authorities of negligence regarding the delayed construction of a cow shelter in Chabal.

The construction, which was scheduled for completion by March this year, has been pending for the past two years. Several like-minded organisations and social workers joined the protest to express their dissatisfaction.

“Despite the fact that two years have passed, the construction of the proposed cow shelter on Chabal Road remains incomplete. This is in spite of the Municipal Corporation having cow cess funds worth crores readily available,” said Dr Rohan Mehra, national president of the Rashtriya Gau Raksha Mahasangh. The protesters also submitted a charter of demands to the MC Commissioner.

In addition to demanding the completion of the cow shelter, the organisation called for the launch of a helpline number to report injured animals and ensure prompt action by the administration in transporting them to shelters for treatment. They also raised concerns about the illegal and unhygienic slaughter of chickens and fish taking place in an unauthorised market under the 22 number railway crossing bridge.

MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh assured the protesters that the cowshed would be fully completed within the next two months. “In the meantime, the Municipal Corporation has arranged a makeshift shelter at the Focal Point Gaushala, where stray cattle will be relocated,” he said. Aulakh also mentioned the formation of a special team to prevent stray cattle from being injured at night.

Furthermore, a 24-hour helpline number, 7837712343, has been issued by the authorities for public use to ensure immediate assistance for both people and animals in case of accidents.

Aulakh also dispatched teams to remove the illegal shops that had come up beneath the railway bridge near the 22 number crossing.

