Helpline to tackle crop stubble: DC

With the beginning of the paddy harvesting season, the district administration has taken a major step to stop stubble burning and help farmers in sowing their next crop smoothly. A special Farmers Assistance Centre has been set up at the District Administrative Complex where farmers can get guidance and support for stubble management.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that any farmer in the district can get help by contacting the centre on the phone number 0183-2220159. She informed that agriculture officers have been deputed at the village level to guide farmers in sowing wheat without burning stubble. She added that the district has received all types of machinery needed for stubble management, so no farmer will face any shortage of equipment this year.

Sawhney explained that the administration is also reaching out to farmers directly. Those who bring paddy to the markets are being offered the required machinery over the phone. She said the system has been started to make sure that help is provided quickly and farmers can use the machines in time.

Chief Agriculture Officer Baljinder Singh Bhullar shared that farmers who avoided burning stubble in the past have seen

better yields in their fields. He said the Agriculture Department is in constant touch with farmers to provide them with machinery according to their need. He appealed to farmers to follow this eco-friendly practice, which improves soil health and crop production.

Assistant Agriculture Engineer Mandeep Singh informed that the district currently has 72 balers for making straw bales and 62 rakes for collecting straw. Along with this, there are 4,290 in-situ machines available for ploughing stubble into the soil or for direct sowing of wheat. These machines will be made easily accessible to farmers through the assistance centre and village-level officers, he said.

The district administration has urged all farmers to make full use of this initiative and avoid burning stubble, which harms the environment and human health.