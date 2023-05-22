Hemkund Sahib portals open for pilgrims

Amritsar, May 21
The portals of Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib, established at an altitude of about 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand, were opened as per the Sikh religious traditions on Saturday.
Amid the chanting of ‘Waheguru’ and led by the Panj Piaras, the parkash of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was done at the historic gurdwara. After this, Sukhmani Sahib was recited and ardas was performed following which ‘Hukamnama’ was taken. Thus, the annual pilgrimage of Sri Hemkund Sahib began.
Narinderjit Singh Bindra, president of Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, said about 2,000 Sikh pilgrims arrived on the opening day of the yatra at the gurdwara. He said devotees lined up to pay obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh during the annual pilgrimage.
