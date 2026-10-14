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Home / Amritsar / Heritage essential component of collective identity, says historian

Heritage essential component of collective identity, says historian

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Prof Jaswinder Singh being honoured at the GNDU in Amritsar.
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Emphasising the enduring connection between history, culture and contemporary life, the School of Punjabi Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised a special lecture on “Heritage: Creation, Values and Significance” to commemorate the 450th anniversary of Amritsar, which falls in 2027.

Chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh, the lecture brought together faculty members, research scholars and students to reflect on Amritsar’s rich historical and cultural legacy and the importance of preserving it for future generations. Prof Jaswinder Singh, a historian, Sikh scholar and Professor of Eminence at GNDU, delivered the keynote address.

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Elaborating on the central theme, Prof Jaswinder offered insights into the meaning and significance of heritage. He explained that heritage should not be confined to historic buildings, monuments or material objects. Rather, it represents a continuing tradition of knowledge, values, customs and cultural practices inherited from previous generations and passed on to those who follow.

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He said heritage was an essential component of collective identity and that its preservation required more than admiration for the past. It called for a deeper understanding of the ideas, experiences and values that had shaped society over time.

He also stressed the need for factual accuracy in documenting and presenting heritage, emphasising the importance of engaging with history responsibly and ensuring that its interpretation remained grounded in authentic information.

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Discussing Amritsar’s historical evolution, Prof Jaswinder examined the processes through which the city developed into a significant centre of religion, trade and education. His address placed the city’s historical journey within the broader context of Punjab’s cultural and intellectual traditions, highlighting the multiple dimensions of Amritsar’s enduring significance.

Prof Manjinder Singh, Head of the School of Punjabi Studies, highlighting the value of intellectual engagement with the past, observed that an understanding of heritage provides a strong foundation for research, creativity and progress. He also underscored the importance of collaboration, dialogue and a clear perspective in discovering the purpose and meaning of life.

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