Gurdaspur Diary

Heritage falls prey to apathy

The dilapidated condition of the palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh



Dinanagar: The 184th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, also known as the Lion of Punjab, came in handy for his legion of followers to remember their hero. However, what stood out as a sore sight was the dilapidated condition of his erstwhile palace where the Lion used to spend his summer holidays. Members of the Batala based ‘Virasti Manch’, which organised the celebrations, said his followers, both in India and abroad, should come on a single platform to ensure his palace, already declared a heritage site, be restored to its original glory. Baldev Singh Randhawa, president of the manch, said that time is not far off when a nation which forgets its hero will have none. He recalled with pride how the Maharaja’s humbleness and humility were still remembered throughout the world.

Murphy’s Law at play in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: Murphy’s Law states that when things get bad, they tend to get worse. The city is facing a similar dilemma as the disorganised parking of ‘Rehris’ (vegetable carts) has disturbed the way traffic moves. With vehicular congestion becoming unmanageable, the situation has indeed turned from bad to worse. If the traffic has to flow smoothly, it is imperative that this Murphy man must be banished somewhere out of town. When you are in your lane, there are no traffic woes. But the problem is everybody relishes driving in others’ lanes. In Gurdaspur, anybody driving slower than you is an idiot and anybody driving faster than you is a maniac! Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal has now impressed upon the rehriwalas, running into hundreds, to sell their wares from a particular spot. This will open up spaces in the city’s much cramped interiors. They have been asked to move lock, stock and barrel to a secluded area near Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women. Aggarwal has already come under fire from these cart owners and the politicians supporting them. Obviously, they are a politician’s delight for the massive vote bank they and their families constitute. There is speculation that the bureaucrat may be forced to extend the deadline for the carts to move out. After all, Cheops Law which says, “Nothing gets built within schedule or within the budget” cannot be wrong! The passion with which the officer is clearing the city of its warts clearly proves he is in no mood to retract or relent. If he gives in today, he may have to give in tomorrow too. Give the mouse some cheese today and tomorrow he will ask for a glass of milk. Many say the DC should delegate the responsibility of ‘rehri-relocation’ to SDM Amandeep Kaur Ghuman, a strict, no-nonsense officer. She has the ability, and the capability, to turn Cheops Law on its head. She knows when to dangle the carrot and when to use the stick. She is riding high on cloud nine after successfully overseeing a land acquisition project meant for the Delhi-Katra Expressway. However, giving her the necessary powers is the prerogative of her boss. Right now, he has been caught in a traffic jam of discursive thought. The X-factor here is none other than the all-powerful halqa incharge and AAP leader Raman Bahl. He is the undisputed boss. If the boss wants the rehris out, they will have to move out. If he wants the status-quo to be maintained, it will have to be maintained. In Gurdaspur and its suburbs, Bahl’s word is the Gospel.

(Contributed By Ravi Dhaliwal)

