Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

The iconic Heritage Street has witnessed poor upkeep, former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal has stressed. The mechanical sweeping and dedicated staff for cleanliness too have become redundant. The Municipal Corporation had ended the services of the company hired for mechanical sweeping on Heritage streets leading to the Golden Temple in 2019. The company was outsourced by the SAD-BJP government in 2016 to keep the Heritage Street clean. The state government and the MC during the Congress regime failed to resume the mechanical sweeping on the road. More than one lakh devotees and tourists visit the Golden Temple every day and walk on the Heritage Street. The government had spent Rs 350 crore on the project of Heritage Street and hired a dedicated staff for its care and maintenance.

During the Congress regime, the Heritage Street was neglected by the government and the MC. The company hired for security also ended its service due to end of the contract.

Local activists have alleged that scores of vends have covered a major portion of the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple causing unnecessary inconvenience to the tourists and pilgrims. Reportedly, the sanitation condition of the street is also not up to the mark. Meanwhile, the MC officials claimed that the dedicated team has been deployed to clean the Heritage Street and keep it encroachment free.

On Monday, SAD president Badal visited the Heritage Street. He also advised the government to keep the surroundings of Golden Temple clean and urged them to look after the Heritage Street.