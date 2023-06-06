Heritage Walk cries for attention

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

The recently-developed Heritage Walk outside the Durgiana temple is lacking basic sanitation. Vehicles were being parked haphazardly outside the plaza in the area and rainwater chambers lay broken. Residents say while the beautification of the road outside the Durgiana temple has solved many previous problems, the still MC needs to take care of sanitation issues.

Visitors witnessed that heaps of garbage was lying on the road. Shopkeepers and vendors broom a small stretch of road and put the garbage heap alongside the footpath remains.

“Even after spending crores of rupees on the beautification of this road, the government has failed to take care of the sanitation problems. The authorities should make arrangements for the lifting of garbage at least twice in a day in the area. Dedicated staff should be deployed for the cleanliness of the Heritage walk”, said Partik Bhatia, a resident.

A large number of visitors still park their vehicles on the road, which leads to traffic blockades in the evening. The visitors claimed that the newly constructed ‘Heritage Walk’ is not pedestrian-friendly due to temporary encroachments on footpaths and haphazard parking. The rainwater chambers are damaged, which may lead to water logging during the coming monsoon season.

Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, president, Durgiana Temple Committee, said: “I have asked MC officials to repair the rainwater chambers. We have conducted a meeting with MC officials and asked them to complete all remaining works.”