Heroin, Rs 5L drug money confiscated from pedller

Amritsar, April 17
The Maqboolpura police have arrested an alleged drug peddler — Nirvail Singh — and confiscated 260-gm heroin and Rs 5 lakh drug money from his possession.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off. An initial probe revealed that the suspect had one case of possessing commercial quantity of drugs already registered against him. He said a case under Sections 21-C, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.
He was produced before a court, which sent him to three-day police custody for interrogation.
“The probe was on to ascertain his backward and forward links and source of contraband,” he said, adding that details of his properties were also being looked into.
