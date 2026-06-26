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Home / Amritsar / Heroin, broken drone seized in Tarn Taran

Heroin, broken drone seized in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:09 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Acting on intelligence shared by the Border Security Force (BSF), the Khalra police recovered nearly half a kilogram of heroin and a broken drone from agricultural fields in the border belt on Thursday.

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Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh said the recovery was made following information received from BSF Border Outpost (BOP) Dharma and Company Commander Pradeep Kumar. During a joint search operation, the police team recovered a packet containing 485 grams of heroin from the fields belonging to Satnam Singh, a resident of Dal village in the border area.

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A damaged drone, suspected to have been used for smuggling the contraband across the border, was also recovered from the spot.

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The officer said a case has been registered against an unidentified person under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam (BVA), 2024.

Further investigation is underway to identify those involved in the cross-border smuggling operation and trace the origin of the recovered drone and narcotics.

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