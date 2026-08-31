Heroin bust near Kahangarh border outpost; accused flees

The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with the Amritsar rural police, recovered 4.8 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan near the Kahangarh border outpost here.

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Though the police failed to nab the accused who allegedly came to retrieve the consignment, the bag he left behind helped the former identify him.

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A resident of Brar village here, Sandeep Singh is also wanted in connection with the seizure of 1 kg contraband in the Lopoke area.

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On seeing BSF and police personnel, who noticed suspicious activity in the Kahangarh border outpost, Sandeep fled the spot. The bag that the police found contained two Aadhaar cards, a mobile phone, a Toyota car key and an AirPod.

Amandeep Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, the documents helped officials establish the identity of

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the person who had allegedly come to collect the contraband.

The BSF recovered nine packets of heroin weighing 4.869 kg along with

packing material.

A case was registered following the complaint of Rakesh Negi, Assistant Commandant, Kahangarh border outpost, 181 Battalion of the Border Security Force.

Preliminary investigation was conducted by ASI Amolak Singh, incharge, Kahangarh police post.

The police are now trying to establish the source of the heroin, the person who had placed the consignment at the designated spot and its intended destination. Investigators are also examining the mobile phone and other belongings recovered from the abandoned bag to trace the wider network behind the consignment.