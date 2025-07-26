Heroin, drone seized in Tarn Taran

The Khalra police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint search operation in the field of a farmer of Dall village have recovered 467 grams of heroin and an imported drone here.

Khalra SHO Inspector Ranjit Singh said here on Friday that information in this regard was given by farmer Harchand Singh of Dall village that a packet wrapped with a yellow tape was lying in his fields. During the search operation, teams of the police and the BSF recovered the heroin and the drone thrown from the Pakistan side and also recovered 467 grams of heroin with 77 grams of packing material.

The police have registered a case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act.