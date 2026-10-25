Heroin haul tops 32 kg in 3 days after fresh seizure

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized another 10 kg consignment of heroin late last evening, taking the total recovery by the force and the Amritsar police in the border belt to over 32 kg in three days.

In the latest incident, the BSF recovered over 10 kg of heroin from a bag found near the Pul Moran border outpost in the Lopoke area. The consignment is suspected to have been dropped by a drone from across the border.

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Personnel of the BSF’s 100 Battalion were patrolling near the outpost when they noticed a suspicious bag lying near the fields. A search led to the recovery of over 10 kg of heroin packed in separate packets.

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Battalion Commandant Mod Singh Rathore informed the Lopoke police, who took possession of the contraband and launched an investigation.

The police are trying to identify those who were to collect the consignmentAn FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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The latest seizure follows the recovery of 5.5 kg of heroin in Lopoke and 6.5 kg in Gharinda by the BSF and the Amritsar rural police on Thursday night.

Cases have been registered against unidentified smugglers in both incidents.

In Gharinda, two suspected smugglers opened fire at BSF personnel when the latter tried to stop them from collecting the consignment. The Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence wing had seized 10 kg of heroin in the district on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rajasansi police arrested two persons after recovering 500 gm of heroin from them.