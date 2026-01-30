Heroin, opium seized from border area in Tarn Taran

A joint team of the Khalra police and the BSF seized 1.662 kg of opium and 300 grams of heroin from two different locations in the border area here on Wednesday. The police said here on Thursday that the Khalra police team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Sahib Singh, and BSF officials recovered 700 gms of opium from panchayat land.

Farmer Harjinder Singh of Khalra village had taken the land on contract to till. The contraband was dropped by a drone in the area. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act has been registered.

SI Sahib Singh said the police and the BSF during patrolling in the area arrested three residents of Mari Kamboke village and recovered 962 grams of opium and 300 gms of heroin. The accused have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh Mulla, Inderjit Singh Gandhi and Jobanpreet Singh, alias Bhedu, a resident of Mari Kamboke. The police also recovered three mobile phones from their possession.

The police have registered a case.

Caption: Cops and BSF officials with the seized consignment. Photo: Gurbaxpuri