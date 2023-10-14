Heroin, opium seized; three booked

Tarn Taran, October 13
In two separate incidents, the Goindwal Sahib police arrested a man with 265 grams of heroin while the Valtoha police seized one kg of opium and arrested two accused from near Vara Telian village.
SP (Investigations) Vishaljit Singh informed here on Friday that Gurbinder Singh Toni, a resident of Kang village, was arrested by a police patrolling party led by ASI Bikkar Singh with 265 grams of heroin. The accused has been booked under Section 21-C, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act.
