Heroin seizure: Pamma remanded in 4-day custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

Paramjit Singh Pamma, an alleged peddler who was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) here for allegedly smuggling eight sophisticated pistols (made in Turkey and China), was remanded in four-day custody. Besides pistols, 2-kg heroin was also seized from his car.

His interrogation was under way to identify the cross-border smuggler who picked up the consignment from near the Indo-Pak border. The consignment was believed to have been dropped through a drone.

“A preliminary probe revealed that some other cross-border smuggler had picked up the contraband and the weapons from the border in Ajnala sector. Later it was delivered to Pamma who was going to hand over the same to some other drug peddler,” said STF DSP Vavinder Mahajan.

Investigation was also made to ascertain how many consignments he had smuggled since his release on bail from Hisar jail where he was lodged in connection with a counterfeit currency case. He was working on the instructions of another peddler Kuldeep Singh of Haryana whom he met in Hisar jail. Kuldeep later shifted to Dubai and was operating from there along with his Pakistan-based accomplices now.

Pamma, a resident of Tarn Taran border village Hawellian, was arrested by the STF from the Meerankot-Kherabad road on Sunday morning. He was travelling in a car when he was intercepted following intelligence inputs.

Mahajan said the police were analysing the details on the phone seized from Pamma to identify his backward and forward links. The police were ascertaining the credentials of those whose contacts were found in his call details.