Heroin worth Rs 25 cr in International market seized, 2 held

Tarn Taran, December 14
A team of the local CIA staff arrested two drug peddlers having links with smugglers across the border and recovered 5.02 kg of heroin from their possession near Bhuse village falling under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station on Wednesday. The estimated value of the consignment was Rs 25 crore in the international market.
Ashwani Kapur, SSP, said on Thursday the suspects had been identified as Shamsher Singh Shera and Yadwinder Singh, residents of Rajatal, falling under the Gharinda police station of Amritsar district. The SSP said a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh stopped the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, near Bhuse village and recovered the consignment from them. The police impounded the motorcycle the suspects were riding.
The SSP said after registering a case against the suspects, their links with sources from whom they received the consignment and delivery point would be investigated.
