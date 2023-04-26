Heroin worth Rs 28 cr seized from Int’l Border, 3 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing arrested three smugglers with 4-kg heroin in Lopoke area near the India-Pakistan border here on Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Gurdev Singh, a resident of Kakkar village, Gurlal Singh, a resident of Bachiwind, and Jatinder Singh, a resident of Mode.

According to information, the Counter Intelligence (CI) got a tip-off about the arrival of the contraband from across the border. The police had information that these smugglers had collected the heroin sent from across the border (Pakistan). To nab the smugglers, the Counter Intelligence wing of the police set up a special naka in Lopoke area.

Meanwhile, smugglers Gurdev Singh, Gurlal Singh, and Jatinder Singh, who were riding a motorcycle, were intercepted. During investigation, the contraband was recovered from them. The police claimed that the estimated value of the seized heroin was around Rs 28 crore in the international market.

CI officials suspect that the accused had links with Pakistani smugglers. This consignment was brought from Pakistan and the smugglers picked it up from the border for further delivery. The police produced the accused in a court that sent them to police custody.