Heroin worth Rs 28 cr seized from Int’l Border, 3 nabbed

Amritsar, April 25
The Counter Intelligence (CI) wing arrested three smugglers with 4-kg heroin in Lopoke area near the India-Pakistan border here on Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Gurdev Singh, a resident of Kakkar village, Gurlal Singh, a resident of Bachiwind, and Jatinder Singh, a resident of Mode.
According to information, the Counter Intelligence (CI) got a tip-off about the arrival of the contraband from across the border. The police had information that these smugglers had collected the heroin sent from across the border (Pakistan). To nab the smugglers, the Counter Intelligence wing of the police set up a special naka in Lopoke area.
Meanwhile, smugglers Gurdev Singh, Gurlal Singh, and Jatinder Singh, who were riding a motorcycle, were intercepted. During investigation, the contraband was recovered from them. The police claimed that the estimated value of the seized heroin was around Rs 28 crore in the international market.
CI officials suspect that the accused had links with Pakistani smugglers. This consignment was brought from Pakistan and the smugglers picked it up from the border for further delivery. The police produced the accused in a court that sent them to police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...