DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Heroin worth Rs 10-cr seized at Jandiala Guru

Heroin worth Rs 10-cr seized at Jandiala Guru

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:31 AM Jul 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by the Amritsar rural police in Jandiala Guru area led to the seizure of 1.835 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 10 crore in the international drug market, here today.

Advertisement

As many as 14 persons were arrested during the operation which also resulted in the recovery of three bikes, a scooter, two mobile phones and Rs 1,500 of drug money in six separate incidents. Apart from this, six persons were sent to de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jandiala Guru is one of the most affected areas as far as rampant drug peddling and abuse is concerned.

Advertisement

Amritsar rural police chief Maninder Singh said that CASO was part of the Yudh Nashiyan Virudh launched by the state government to smash the drug supply chain by nailing the drug traffickers at the street level. He said that today, CASO was conducted in various parts of the Jandiala Guru constituency.

“In six separate seizures, the police confiscated a total of 1.835 kg of heroin. Fourteen persons were arrested in this connection and FIRs were lodged against them. Further probe was on to ascertain the source of contraband and smash the entire nexus,” he said while adding that their backward and forward linkages would be identified and they were put behind bars.

Advertisement

He urged the people to share the information about drug peddlers at the helpline number 112 or Amritsar control room number 9780003387.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts