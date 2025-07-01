Heroin worth Rs 10-cr seized at Jandiala Guru

A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by the Amritsar rural police in Jandiala Guru area led to the seizure of 1.835 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 10 crore in the international drug market, here today.

As many as 14 persons were arrested during the operation which also resulted in the recovery of three bikes, a scooter, two mobile phones and Rs 1,500 of drug money in six separate incidents. Apart from this, six persons were sent to de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jandiala Guru is one of the most affected areas as far as rampant drug peddling and abuse is concerned.

Amritsar rural police chief Maninder Singh said that CASO was part of the Yudh Nashiyan Virudh launched by the state government to smash the drug supply chain by nailing the drug traffickers at the street level. He said that today, CASO was conducted in various parts of the Jandiala Guru constituency.

“In six separate seizures, the police confiscated a total of 1.835 kg of heroin. Fourteen persons were arrested in this connection and FIRs were lodged against them. Further probe was on to ascertain the source of contraband and smash the entire nexus,” he said while adding that their backward and forward linkages would be identified and they were put behind bars.

He urged the people to share the information about drug peddlers at the helpline number 112 or Amritsar control room number 9780003387.