High Court grants interim bail to ex-AIT law officer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted an interim bail to Gautam Majithia, former law officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), who was booked by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 4.

The High Court directed Majithia to join investigations and furnish details of his moveable and immovable properties before the VB. The court also asked VB officials to appear before it on September 22.

Earlier, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Randhir Verma on September 6 had rejected Gautam’s bail while pointing out that there were serious allegations against him and his custodial investigations were necessary for a complete and effective probe.

He had been evading arrest since the registration of FIR by the VB over two months ago. The complainant, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue, had alleged that Gautam took bribe for releasing compensation to him as directed by the court.

He owned land in the New Amritsar area which was acquired by the AIT. The court had directed the Trust to release 20 per cent more compensation to him. He had approached then law officer Gautam, who had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him, for releasing the compensation amount.

Jatinder told the VB that Gautam allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from him for releasing the compensation. Jatinder said that he had 6.6 acres (20 bigha), which was acquired by the AIT on March 25, 2022. He said following a petition, the court directed to release 20 per cent more compensation to him.

The case was registered after a video of Gautam allegedly taking bribe went viral on social media.