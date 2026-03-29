High court Judge inspects Gurdaspur central jail

Justice Vikas Bahl, a Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge, recently inspected facilities at the central jail here, and interacted with inmates. He was accompanied by Gurdaspur District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal, Civil Judge (senior division) Harpreet Singh, and Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal.

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Bahl, who is also the and Gurdaspur Administrative Judge, visited the jail premises, and spoke to under-trails and convicts. He issued immediate orders to jail authorities to rectify the anomalies pointed out to him during the visit, and distributed prizes to the winners of sports competitions recently held at the jail.

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He exhorted inmates to take up various games to remain fit and healthy.

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Jail Superintendent Mukhtiar Rai and the Deputy Jail Superintendent apprised Bahl of the facilities available at the prison.