High Court judge visits courts and jails

Tarn Taran, March 18
Justice Archana Puri from the Punjab and Haryana High Court visited courts in Tarn Taran, Patti and Khadoor Sahib on Saturday. The judge also visited Goindwal Sahib central jail and Patti Sub-Jail. Justice Archana Puri was accompanied by Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge.
Justice Archana during her visit to the jails issued instructions to address the grievances of the prisoners regarding giving free legal aid.
