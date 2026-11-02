High-decibel firecrackers reach markets in Amritsar; experts raise concern

It’s Diwali time and the noise pollution is on the higher side as always. One can see varied-intensity firecrackers in the market. Although the authorities concerned have cracked down on some illegal cracker manufacturing units, a large number are yet to catch the eye of the former.

A firecracker (atom bomb) generates loud impulse noise ranging from 136 decibel to 130 decibel, depending on the distance from which it is being burst.

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Triple shot and parrot bomb are of 100 decibel. Firecrackers made by untrained artisans using poor quality material exceed the permissible decibel limit. At times, these cause discomfort and permanent hearing damage.

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An environmental activist, PS Bhatty, said high-intensity firecrackers were being sold in the market. “These can be harmful for children as they burst firecrackers at close range,” he added.

Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) stated that the maximum allowed intensity of a firecracker was 135 decibel. However, the fact that many crackers exceed this limit can’t be denied. Even worse is that these are available in the market, flouting the norms.

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Medical experts say firecrackers beyond 85 decibel are harmful, but the PPCB officials believe that the permissible decibel limit is 135. Amritpal Singh Chahal, environmental engineer, PPCB, said the board did not have any power to constitute teams to randomly check cracker stalls in various markets. Also, there was no such directive.

He shared that they had been asked to monitor noise pollution a day before Diwali, on the festival and the day after.