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Home / Amritsar / High-level Census team inspects operations in Amritsar district

High-level Census team inspects operations in Amritsar district

Officials inspected field-level preparations, administrative arrangements, data collection processes, record maintenance and technical training.

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Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:08 AM May 23, 2026 IST
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A national-level delegation from the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (ORGI), New Delhi, and the Census Office, Chandigarh, conducted a detailed review of ongoing Census 2026-27 activities across various blocks of this border district on Friday.

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The high-level team included Joint Director Harmeet Singh Madh, Assistant Director Swadesh Pratap Singh Shakya, Statistical Investigator-I Jai Narayan, Assistant Research Officer Sunil Kumar, Amritsar Deputy Statistical Officer Arun Mahajan and Census Master Trainer Rajvinder Singh Chimni.

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During the visit, the officials inspected field-level preparations, administrative arrangements, data collection processes, record maintenance and technical training. They also evaluated the performance of the personnel deployed for the operation.

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The delegation later met Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh to discuss the district’s current progress and hash out strategies to ensure the exercise was completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Deputy Commissioner assured the team of full compliance with Union Government guidelines, emphasising that the district administration was committed to a smooth and transparent process. “Census data plays a vital role in national planning, development and future policy formulation,” Singh said, adding that every effort was being made to ensure utmost accuracy.

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