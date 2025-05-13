Highly qualified staff sets this school near border apart

The display board installed at the office of the Head Teacher at Government Elementary School, Thatha, in Tarn Taran, draws the attention of every visitor to the school. It stands out as one of the rarest Government Elementary Schools in the state, where the exceptionally high qualifications of the staff are a matter of pride.

According to the guidelines of the Punjab Education Department, the minimum qualification required for an ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) teacher is Class XII, along with a two-year ETT diploma, which has now been extended to three years. Additionally, candidates must clear a state-level ETT eligibility test. However, at Government Elementary School, Thatha, all staff members, including the Head Teacher, hold postgraduate degrees, with some even possessing double master’s degrees.

The school has seven teachers. Leading them is Head Teacher Sarabjit Singh, who holds dual postgraduate degrees (MA and MEd). Among the ETT teachers, Kulwinder Singh and Jasdeep Kaur both hold MA and BEd degrees. Jasdeep Kaur also has a Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications (PGDCA). Another ETT teacher, Vikas Pal, holds a BA and BEd. degree. All four are appointed to ETT teaching positions at the school.

The school also has two Associate Teachers (AT) who have been appointed to teach the pre-primary classes. These are Sawinderpal Singh and Navjit Kaur, both of whom hold MA and BEd degrees, reflecting the school’s commitment to qualified staffing even at the foundational level.

“The highly qualified staff demonstrates our commitment to providing quality education and creates a positive impression among parents. With a student strength of 175, from pre-nursery to Class V, we have consistently delivered good results. Despite being located in a small village, our school ranks among the best in the district. We employ innovative teaching methods and our learning outcomes have been impressive,” said Head Teacher Sarabjit Singh.

Residents of the village hold the school staff in high regard, who, they feel, are working hard to ensure that their kids have a good future. “It is very reassuring as a parent to know that the teachers are not only highly qualified but also deeply committed to every child’s progress. Government schools in border areas usually face challenges, but this school is different,” said Paramjeet Singh, a parent.

In addition to excelling in academics and sports, the students also perform remarkably well in state-level calligraphy competitions — a reflection of the Head Teacher’s own talent as a calligraphy artist.