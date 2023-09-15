Hindi Diwas celebrated in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 14

Sri Guru Arjun Dev (SGAD) Government College in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra organised Hindi Diwas here on Thursday. Various competitions were also organised on the occasion. Jyoti Bala, principal of the college, presided over the function, and Jasleen Kaur, District Yuva Officer, was the chief guest.

College students participated in poetry recitation, poster-making and slogan writing competitions. Prizes were given to the winners. Dr Manpreet Kaur, head, Hindi department, was among the others who addressed the students. She said,”Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world.”

Kala Suman Rang Manch too celebrated Hindi Diwas at the School of Eminence here today.

