Hindu College’s young pacers get Ranji Trophy call

As cricket enthusiasts in the city continue to ride a high after the thrilling performance of T20 star Abhishek Sharma in the recent Asia Cup, the celebrations have been further amplified with exciting news from Amritsar.

Two young cricketers, Lovekirat Singh and Harjot Singh, have been called for the Ranji Trophy camp, where they will participate in practice matches against the Railways and Jammu & Kashmir teams.

Both players, who are students of Hindu College, have previously represented the state and their college in various cricket tournaments. They are promising pacers and this marks their first-ever appearance in the domestic Ranji season.

Dr Ranjeet Singh Sandhu, Sports Director and Coach at Hindu College, expressed immense pride in their achievement. “Both Lovekirat and Harjot are talented fast bowlers and extremely hardworking. Their selection is a testament to their dedication, discipline and consistent performance. It also highlights the cricketing talent we have in Punjab, especially in Amritsar,” he said.

Principal Dr Rakesh Sharma and faculty members also appreciated the efforts of the players and extended their best wishes for their future endeavours.

Hindu College has a proud legacy of nurturing cricketing talent. The legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi was an alumnus of the college. Continuing this rich tradition, the college has produced several players for domestic and international tournaments, including Indian Women’s team members Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Thakur and Pratika Rawal.