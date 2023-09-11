Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

Health Minister Balbir Singh today directed the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Medical College management to appoint some permanent junior engineers to enhance the delivery of services.

The minister issued the direction during a meeting with the staff of the medical college and officials of the Public Works Department, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the Punjab Health System Corporation and the Public Health Department, among others.

Keeping in mind the requirements of the medical college, the health minister proposed the construction of a new administrative block and three new buildings for doctors, staff and patients, the installation of air-conditioning facilities in the nursing college, the setting up of multi-level parking and enlarging the blood bank. He also reviewed progress in the ongoing construction of canteens.

He seemed confident that no roadblocks would come in the way of the development projects at the medical college. The minister added that the government was committed to offering quality health services to patients.

The minister noted that the government has already been providing services at 659 Aam Aadmi Clinics. He pointed out that as many as 80 different types of medicines and 38 diagnostic tests are being provided free of charge at the clinics. He added that more than 44 lakh people have benefitted from these clinics.

Construction of new administrative block proposed

