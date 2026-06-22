DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Hisar teen dies in Amritsar railway station accident after peepal tree collapse

Hisar teen dies in Amritsar railway station accident after peepal tree collapse

Victim was waiting for SGPC’s free bus service when decades-old peepal tree collapsed inside station complex

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:06 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The peepal tree suddenly fell at the Amritsar railway station complex claiming the life of a teen. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

A 13-year-old boy from Haryana’s Hisar lost his life after a decades-old peepal tree, located inside Amritsar railway station complex fell on the pilgrims waiting for the SGPC’s free bus service on Monday, at midnight.

Advertisement

The tree was situated near the SGPC free bus service stop, and the incident occurred around 2 am.

Advertisement

The 15-member Jatha was waiting at the station when the tree suddenly collapsed, triggering panic among the pilgrims and local residents.

Advertisement

One of the pilgrims, identified as Rajpreet Singh, an an Amritdhari Sikh, was trapped under the tree and declared dead on the spot.

Police took his body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Railway police officials said the body would be handed over to the family after legal formalities are completed.

Following the incident, SGPC officials, including Golden Temple manager Bikramjit Singh, visited the bereaved family and expressed condolences. They assured the family of all possible assistance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts