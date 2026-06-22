Hisar teen dies in Amritsar railway station accident after peepal tree collapse

A 13-year-old boy from Haryana’s Hisar lost his life after a decades-old peepal tree, located inside Amritsar railway station complex fell on the pilgrims waiting for the SGPC’s free bus service on Monday, at midnight.

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The tree was situated near the SGPC free bus service stop, and the incident occurred around 2 am.

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The 15-member Jatha was waiting at the station when the tree suddenly collapsed, triggering panic among the pilgrims and local residents.

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One of the pilgrims, identified as Rajpreet Singh, an an Amritdhari Sikh, was trapped under the tree and declared dead on the spot.

Police took his body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

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Railway police officials said the body would be handed over to the family after legal formalities are completed.

Following the incident, SGPC officials, including Golden Temple manager Bikramjit Singh, visited the bereaved family and expressed condolences. They assured the family of all possible assistance.