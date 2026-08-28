Historic gurdwara demolition in Quetta of Pakistan to make way for commercial plaza

Historic building of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Quetta, capital of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, has been reportedly demolished to make way for a commercial shopping plaza.

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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami condemned the demolition and claimed it as an attack on Sikh heritage. Dhami said religious and historical sites associated with the Sikh community were not merely structures made of bricks and mortar, but important symbols of Sikh history, identity and heritage.

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He said Pakistan was home to several gurdwaras associated with Sikh Gurus and Sikh history, and their preservation was essential for safeguarding the community’s religious and cultural heritage.

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“Demolishing such historic religious properties and replacing them with commercial constructions amounts to disrespecting Sikh sentiments,” Dhami said.

He urged the Pakistan government and concerned authorities to intervene immediately, stop the ongoing construction activity and ensure that the property belonging to the gurdwara was restored to the Sikh community.

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The SGPC president said it was the responsibility of governments to protect the religious and historical places of minority communities and ensure that such sites were not allowed to be encroached upon or commercially exploited.

Dhami also urged the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with the Pakistan government through diplomatic channels and seek immediate intervention for the protection of the historic Sikh site in Quetta.