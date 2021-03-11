Historic Kaleawala Khoo to be developed as heritage site

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

The historic Kaleawala Khoo would be developed as a heritage site. This was stated by Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar after paying homage to the Indian soldiers presumably killed in the 1857 mutiny at Ajnala here on Saturday.

The Cabinet Minister said the well from which the remains of the Indian soldiers were excavated would be developed as a heritage age and the area surrounding it would be beautified.

Nijjar earlier paid obeisance at the gurdwara constructed at the site and stated that the passage leading the place would be widened and beautified.

The remains of human bodies were recovered from the well in 2014 after local residents had made a discovery. Later it was stated that the remains belonged to Indian soldiers who were killed by British troops during the 1857 mutiny and the bodies were thrown into the well to dispose them of.

As per members of the gurdwara committee, which is constructed at the place, around 90 skulls, 170 jaws, 26 skeletons, 5,000 teeth, besides 70 Rupee 1 coins of East India Company, two British medals, gold beads, three gold amulets, four rings, four bangles, a few bullets and a few other items were excavated from the site.

Nijjar said constructing a befitting memorial of the soldiers who died while fighting for the freedom of the country was the moral duty of the present generation. He asked the residents to make their children aware of the great sacrifices made countrymen during the freedom struggle.