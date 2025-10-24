Historic Vallah cattle and horse fair draws massive crowds

The biannual cattle and horse fair at Vallah village, on the outskirts of Amritsar, has reached its peak, drawing farmers, breeders and livestock enthusiasts from across northern India. Deeply rooted in Sikh martial and agrarian traditions, the fair attracts traders and buyers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

Organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, the 14-day event began a week before Diwali and will continue for seven days after the festival. The department oversees arrangements including tents, drinking water and sanitation facilities, while also collecting an entry fee and a 4 per cent commission on every sale.

The fairgrounds are teeming with activity as hundreds of Murrah buffaloes from Haryana —prized for their high milk yield — fetch bids ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. The indigenous ‘Nili’ buffalo breed from the Majha region has also drawn strong interest, while Holstein Friesian (HF) and Jersey cows are in high demand among dairy farmers. Some traders reported that top-quality buffaloes were being sold for over ?5 lakh this year.

Beyond cattle, leading horse owners and stud farms from across Punjab have exhibited prestigious breeds such as Marwari, Nukra and Kathiawari. Several renowned bloodline horses were showcased, with visitors enthusiastically capturing photos of the prized animals.

The origins of the Vallah fair date back to the time of Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh Guru, who urged Sikhs to offer horses and arms instead of conventional donations to strengthen the community’s martial spirit. What began as a religious and martial congregation gradually evolved into a major livestock fair under British rule. Initially held at Burj Akali Phoola Singh and later at Mall Mandi in Amritsar, the event was eventually relocated to the cattle mandi at Vallah, where it continues to thrive as one of North India’s most vibrant rural gatherings.