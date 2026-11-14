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Home / Amritsar / Historical museum in Ram Bagh loses sheen

Historical museum in Ram Bagh loses sheen

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A youth looks at the panoramic painting in Ram Bagh.
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Even as the city celebrates the birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the cylindrical historical museum in Ram Bagh — Panorama — is losing its sheen.

For, low footfall at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama is making it difficult for the authorities concerned to bear the maintenance costs.

The main attraction of the Panorama is a gigantic painting depicting six major battle expeditions of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

During a visit to the Panorama, it was found that the daily average footfall is just 40.

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The Municipal Corporation, which looks after the monument’s maintenance, has employed 13 persons for the job.The civic body spends over Rs 1.5 lakh on the salaries and the power bill that it foots is over Rs 1 lakh per month.

The panorama, which remains open between 9 am and 5 pm, except on Monday, is situated in the heart of the city. Still, it has failed to catch the fancy of tourists.

Suggesting a fix, Gurinder Singh Johal, a guide, said the MC needed to seek help from firms that are into the hospitality sector.He added that the reason behind the high maintenance cost was the setting up of offices of Amritsar Smart City Authority Limited (ASCL) and water supply. Also, a library was opened in the museum.

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Incharge of the Panorama Raman Kumar, JE, said the MC charged a visitor only Rs 10, while the ticket price for children was Rs 5 and that there had been no increase since its opening in 2006.

Unless the ticket price was hiked, nothing fruitful could be done, he added.

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