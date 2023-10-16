Hit-and-run mishaps snuff out two lives in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 15

Two road accidents were reported from different places in the district on Sunday.

In the first incident, Major Singh (47), a resident of Thatha village, was killed near Khairdinke village on the Chabal-Amritsar road on Friday. In the second case, Satbir Singh (28), a resident of Tugalwala (Gurdaspur), was killed near Rampur Narotampur village on September 28.

ASI Ram Singh of the Chabal police said the victim, Major Singh, who was going to Amritsar on his motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding car. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered in this regard. The car driver immediately fled the spot.

In the second, Satbir Singh (28) was killed near Rampur Narotampur village. On the statement of his brother Parminder Singh of Tugalwala in Gurdaspur, the Verowal police have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against the driver of the tractor-trolley.

The victim, who was riding a motorcycle, was going to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Bauli Sahib in Goindwal Sahib along with his friends. When he stopped near Rampur Narotampur village to answer the call of nature by the roadside, he was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley. He received serious injuries and rushed to hospital by his friends, but succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

The family of the victim neither got the postmortem on the body nor lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. Parminder Singh, brother of the victim, had come to his home a few days ago from Dubai and reported the matter to the police on Saturday.

Parminder Singh said as his parents were in shock, they failed to lodge a complaint in this regard. The Verowal police have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 427 of the IPC against the driver of the tractor-trolley who fled the spot. The deceased also had come to his home a few days ago from Dubai and was to go to Canada as he had got his visa a few days ago. Satbir had married a year ago and his wife was already in Canada.

