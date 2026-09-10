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Home / Amritsar / Hit by repeated thefts, Amritsar GMC hospital loses nearly Rs 30,000 to thieves each week

Hit by repeated thefts, Amritsar GMC hospital loses nearly Rs 30,000 to thieves each week

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:09 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The management of Government Medical College, Amritsar, says it spends lakhs on the replacement or installation of stolen items.
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What may appear to be minor thefts have become a recurring financial burden for Government Medical College and its attached hospital, which is spending lakhs of rupees every year replacing water taps and other fittings stolen from washrooms and wards.

The hospital estimates that it is losing Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 every week because of such thefts. The problem has become so persistent that even the bathroom attached to the office of Medical Superintendent Dr Karamjit Singh recently had its tap removed.

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Dr Karamjit Singh, who oversees the hospital’s administration and maintenance, confirmed that incidents of theft had increased considerably. He said brass and other metal taps were being stolen regularly, forcing the hospital to switch to cheaper alternatives.

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“Even brass and other metal taps are being stolen. We have started replacing them with plastic taps, but these too are being broken and taken away,” he said.

The losses, however, are not limited to water fittings. According to doctors and employees, copper pipes from air-conditioners, outdoor AC units, electrical wires connected to solar panels and other equipment have also been targeted.

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They also reported incidents involving mobile phones, laptops and motorcycles belonging to patients, attendants and hospital staff.

Professor of Surgery Dr Rakesh Sharma said his ward had repeatedly witnessed the theft of AC outdoor units, taps and diesel.

Doctors and employees have raised concerns about some patients who frequently visit the hospital to receive medicines under its de-addiction programme, alleging that most of the thefts may be linked to them.

Dr Sharma said, “After getting medicine, the addicts usually roam around in the building. Either the de-addiction centre should be shifted or somehow their movement should be curtailed.”

Punjab Medical Teachers Association president Jaspreet Singh, while acknowledging that the problem was associated with addicted patients, said an OST (opioid substitution therapy) centre was an integral part of any government healthcare institution and could not simply be shifted elsewhere.

“Better security arrangements can address the problem,” he said.

The recurring thefts have placed additional pressure on the hospital’s finances and raised questions over security arrangements across the sprawling campus. Doctors and employees said better surveillance, tighter access control and round-the-clock security were needed to prevent further losses.

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