Hit by speeding tractor, biker dies in Tarn Taran

A bike rider was killed in a road accident here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Gurinder Singh, alias Jugnu (40), a resident of Kalas village here.

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ASI Rajpal Singh, posted at Sarai Amanat Khan police station, said that Gurinder Singh was riding his motorcycle near his village Kalas for some work when he was hit by a speeding tractor.

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Gurinder Singh was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar in a serious condition where the doctors declared him dead. The ASI said that a case has been registered against the tractor driver by the Sarai Amanat Khan police.