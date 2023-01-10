Hit by SUV, 15-year-old boy dies on BRTS lane

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 9

A teenage boy was killed in a road mishap when a speeding SUV hit him here late last evening. The incident happened on a BRTS lane near Chheharta.

The victim was identified as Sukhraj Singh (15) of Chheharta. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this regard while a probe is being conducted.

The mother of the deceased, Sarabjit Kaur, told the police that she along with her son used to work at a marriage palace. She said after finishing their work they were returning home from Guru Amardass Colony. She said they were passing through the BRTS lane when the SUV, which was being driven rashly, hit Sukhjraj. He was critically injured in the accident while the car driver fled from the spot. She said she took her son to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Chheharta police have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC against unidentified persons.

The incident has once again highlighted the problem of illegal plying of vehicles, especially four-wheelers, on the BRTS corridors, which are exclusively dedicated to the BRTS buses. The BRTS authorities had taken up the matter with the district administration and the police authorities, as it leads to snarls and makes corridors an accident-prone area.

Illegal plying of vehicles