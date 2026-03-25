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Home / Amritsar / Hit by tractor, man dies on spot in Tarn Taran; driver absconds

Hit by tractor, man dies on spot in Tarn Taran; driver absconds

Victim's wife and two children were injured in accident whose condition is stable

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:28 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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A man was killed on the spot, while his wife and two children were injured in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Chabal road near Noordi village on Tuesday.

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According to information, the deceased has been identified as Randhir Singh (32), a resident of Shukerchak village under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station. He was travelling to Tarn Taran along with his wife Komalpreet Kaur, son Shubhdeep Singh (one-and-a-half years old), and daughter Khushpreet Kaur (3).

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They were hit by a tractor driver near Noordi village, causing all four to fall onto the road. Randhir Singh died on the spot due to a severe head injury. His wife Komalpreet Kaur and children (Shubhdeep Singh and Khushpreet Kaur) were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran, where their condition is reported to be stable.

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The local police have registered a case against the tractor-trolley driver, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Doburji, under Sections 106(1) and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case was filed by investigating officer ASI Gurbhej Singh.

The ASI said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who fled the spot after the accident, leaving behind his tractor-trolley. The police have impounded the vehicle and initiated further investigation.

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