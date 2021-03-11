Hit by truck, elderly dies

Tarn Taran: An elderly man died on the spot, when a truck hit him at the Amritsar-Jhabal bypass on Saturday. The truck driver fled and is yet to be identified. The police said Arjinder Singh of Tarn Taran locality informed the police about the accident. The deceased (around 70) was going to Chhabal side, when a truck (PB-02, DT-7797) hit him. He received head injuries and was rushed to the local Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The truck driver was booked under Section 304-A the IPC. ASI Baldev Singh has started further probe. OC
Mobiles seized from jail inmates
Tarn Taran: The Central Jail authorities at Sri Goindwal Sahib during routine search seized five mobiles, two SIMs, six chargers, two headphones and three medical syringes from the barracks. Karnail Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Jail, submitted a complaint with the Goindwal Sahib police. A case under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against inmates Devinder Singh, Baljit Kumar Happy, Sumit Kumar, Robin Masih and one unidentified inmate. OC
COTPA violations: 13 challanned
Amritsar: The district Health Department issued challans to 13 cigarette venders for violating provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). District mass media officer Amardeep Singh, who led the team, said inspections were conducted in Nawan Kot, Haripura, Islamabad, Putlighar, Model Town and Court Road areas. He said four challans were issued for smoking at public places and nine for violation of guidelines by tobacco sellers. TNS
Drug peddlers’ remand extended
Amritsar: The police remand of three ‘drug peddlers’, including a postgraduate student, who were held with 6-kg heroin, has been extended. They were produced before the Duty Magistrate. Those arrested are Lovepreet Kaur of Kotkapura, Deep Rai and his cousin Mehak Rai of Mahwa village near the Indo-Pak border. They were arrested by the Counter intelligence wing from near Vallah on April 28.
Tribune Shorts
