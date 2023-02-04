Hockey tourney to kick off in Butala on Feb 8

Amritsar, February 3
After 44 successful annual hockey tournaments, Baba Pallaha Hockey Tournament Committee (BPHTC) of Butala village near Baba Bakala Sahib is all set to hold the 45th edition of the tournament, which is starting on February 8 and will culminate on February 10.
The tournament will take place at Baba Pallaha Hockey Stadium of the village. As many as 12 teams from across the country would take part in the tournament. The BPHTC consists of NRIs from Butala village, many of whom are also active or former hockey players.
“This tournament plays a significant role iboost the spirit of hockey in the region. We see new players every year but it happens every year with the big financial support of NRIs from the village, who want to see this sport shining,” said Gurdev Singh, president, BPHTC.
